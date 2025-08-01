New Lenox teen reunites with surgeon who amputated foot as toddler and saved his ability to walk

A New Lenox teen was reunited with the surgeon who amputated his foot as a toddler and, in the process, saved his ability to walk and play sports after more than a decade.

At the age of 3, Owen lost his foot in a lawnmower accident. Dr. Terri Capello performed a life-changing amputation that allowed him to walk again. Capello performed what's known as a Syme amputation, a procedure in which the entire foot is removed below the ankle but the heel pad is saved to create a weight-bearing limb.

After the amputation, Capello referred Owen to Shriner Children's in Chicago for prosthetic care. Since that time, the now-14-year-old has had 11 prosthetic legs and has become an impressive three-sport athlete. He plays golf, basketball and runs track.

In fact, he recently snapped his prosthetic while running the 400 meters.

Recently Owen's family learned Capello herself now works at Shriner's and the reunion was set in motion.

Along with catching up with the surgeon who saved his athletic aspirations, Owen got a check up at Shriner's that cleared him for upcoming tryouts to make the golf team at Lincolnway this fall.

We wish him the very best of luck.