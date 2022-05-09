New grants will boost telehealth services in Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is another boost for telehealth services in Illinois, with the goal of closing the gap in healthcare disparities.

In Pullman Sunday, telehealth company MyOwnDoctor announced a new statewide intiative to work with nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

The goal is to reach more people for whome it is hard to even see a doctor, making it easy to do from home.

"Today's announcement brings us closer to the day when health outcome gaps no longer exist and all patients have the ability to live their healthiest lives," said State Sen. Jacqui Collins (16th Dist.).

The company also gave $25,000 grants to three Cook County nonprofits to spend on providing more digital health and wellness content and webinars with health experts into the patients' homes.