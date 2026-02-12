New downtown Chicago supersite opening Thursday for early voting

Early voting for the 2026 primary was set to begin Thursday morning for anyone who lives within the Chicago city limits.

Thursday will mark the first day that polling machines are up and running at a new voting supersite at 137 S. State St., in the former site of a CVS drug store on the ground floor of a cooling plant building.

The supersite has moved to the new location at State and Adams streets from its longtime site at Clark and Lake streets.

A Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson said the new voting location is bigger and better, and meanwhile, the lease on the previous space ran out.

Cameras were invited in for a preview of the State and Adams supersite earlier this week, as elected officials tested machines to prepare for the day.

The larger space can accommodate 80 voters at a time, with an audio ballot available for people with disabilities, and voting materials in 12 different languages.

Early voting is also available beginning Thursday morning at the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building, 69 W, Washington St.

Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever said voting this early might not appeal to some people, but they are ready whenever voters are.

"We understand, there's a lot of forums; there's a lot of town halls happening. Maybe you don't want to vote for a candidate that might say something that you don't like two weeks from now," Bever said, "but we do recommend that you don't wait until the last second to vote, no matter which way that you are."

On Monday, March 2, early voting becomes available in all of Chicago's 50 wards.

Suburban Cook County early voting also starts March 2. Click here to look up the early voting site near you.

For those who prefer to vote by mail, the United States Postal Service now says it cannot guarantee that ballots will be postmarked the same day they are sent. This means ballots mailed on the primary day of March 17 may not count for this election.

USPS suggests returning vote-by-mail ballots by March 10 to be safe.