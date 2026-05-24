New Chicago, Indiana police chief accused of selling pawn shop a gun being held as evidence

The chief of police in New Chicago, Indiana, stood accused Sunday of selling a pawn shop a gun that was being held as evidence and then trying to have it bought back, among other allegations.

New Chicago police Chief Earl Mayo was charged with theft, official misconduct, and attempted obstruction of justice, as well as unlawful possession of an anabolic steroid, according to court documents.

He was booked in an Ohio jail Sunday.

Cout documents said this past Thursday, a Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's police commander received a firearm trace request for a gun associated with an upcoming criminal trial.

It turned out the gun, a Taurus G3, had been sold to a pawn shop in Hobart, Indiana, which a Lake County sheriff's detective said was unusual as the gun was being held as evidence in a criminal investigation, court documents said.

Authorities later determined that it was Chief Mayo who sold the gun to the pawn shop, court documents alleged. Chief Mayo was also the arresting officer in the case with which the gun was associated, court documents said.

Another New Chicago officer told Lake County Sheriff's detectives that he received a call from Chief Mayo asking him to go to the pawn shop where Mayo had sold the gun and buy it back, court documents alleged. The officer said Mayo also told him to go to the chief's home and retrieve other guns, court documents alleged.

Specifically, Mayo wanted the officer to retrieve suppressors or suppressed firearms from a safe in the chief's house, court documents alleged. The officer told investigators that Mayo had said he had things inside his home that the "feds" would never find, court documents alleged.

Another person, Taneka Borders, was also charged in the case. Investigators alleged that when a Lake County Sheriff's commander came to talk to her, she tried to destroy several glass vials, and when questioned, she admitted that Mayo had told her to go to his home and collect his testosterone and steroids, court documents alleged.

The manager of the pawn shop told investigators that a woman in a track suit like the one Borders was wearing when questioned by investigators, though the manager did not identify her.

The charging document against Borders accuses her of trying to help Mayo obtain a gun.

Meanwhile, the manager of the pawn shop said he had purchased multiple guns from Mayo in the past, and documents listed Mayo as the seller of 12 guns to the pawn shop, court documents alleged.