New Chicago exhibit spotlights queer voices through banned books

CHICAGO (CBS) — As part of June Pride Month Celebrations, there's a new exhibit in Chicago showcasing banned or challenged LGBTQ+ books and queer archival materials.

The "DO SAY GAY: Banned Books and LGBTQ+ Freedoms" Public Humanities exhibit opened Friday and will last through the summer at the Gerber/Hart Library & Archives in Rogers Park.

It was inspired by a humanities course at DePaul University. Two Professors and 21 students taking the course about contemporary book bans and the democratic role of LGBTQ+ libraries collaborated with Gerber/Hart to put the exhibit together. Students visited the library weekly to search for literature and material to feature.

"We are an entirely LGTBQ+ library and archives, which is very unique, and right now especially as a lot of queer materials are being challenged and banned across the country, we felt it was important to celebrate the resources that we do have here and make sure they're accessible to everyone," said Jen Dentel (She/Her/Hers) Community outreach & strategic partnerships manager for Gerber/Hart Library & Archives.

Organizers said the exhibit is split up into four groups: One focused on queer children's literature, one on the role of libraries as important spaces, one focused on AIDS literature and activism, and one focused on queer joy and queer persecution throughout the years.

"As you go through the exhibit space, you're going to see a lot of different things, there's something for everyone, but they're all connected to this line of we have always been here and it's important to uplift our voices, and tell our stories," said Taylor Sellers -Varela (they/them), DePaul HumanitiesX student fellow.