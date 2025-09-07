Is the new Cook County Sheriff's Office substation in Chicago's downtown open?

Weekend violence leads to questions about opening of new Cook County Sheriff's Office in South Loop

It was a weekend of violent events in the Loop and South Loop, resulting in the shooting death of a person.

Despite the violence, a new sheriff's substation in that area appeared not to have yet opened, though it was scheduled to be open months ago.

On Sunday, just hours before Sundays on State kicked off, attracting hundreds of people, Chicago police said a 34-year-old man was hurt after witnesses said he was stabbed by another man with a metal pipe—all while vendors were setting up. Police said the man was charged, and the victim is in good condition.

Before that incident, a few blocks south, police said a 17-year-old boy was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on the 700 block of South Wells. Police, too, said he is in good condition.

Friday night, around the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 31-year-old man died after a fight with another man left him shot in the head outside a South Loop business and died. Police said an employee at the business was arrested.

To combat crime in the South Loop, the Cook County Sheriff's Office opened up a substation at Roosevelt and State.

"We are waiting with baited breath, and we have no information specifically for when it's going to open up."

Jim Wales, president of South Loop Neighbors, said there are signs outside the building, parking spaces reserved, but it appears no one is ever inside.

It was set to open in June. CBS News Chicago learned on Sunday from the Cook County Sheriff's Office that it did. While it appears to be locked, that's how it's supposed to be.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement:

"Sheriff's Police have been active in the South Loop neighborhood since June, and the South Loop substation has been operational since early August. The 3 E. Roosevelt substation, like all other Sheriff's Office substations in the City of Chicago, was never designed to be open to the public. Its purpose is to function as a visible, secure location where officers complete paperwork, conduct roll-calls, and perform other tasks while assigned in the South Loop. The real work of our officers is not done in the substation, but on the street, where we support Chicago Police - who have primary jurisdiction in the area. The Sheriff's Office continues to work with residents, business owners, and local officials while addressing crime and quality of life issues."

