Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after fatal shooting outside South Loop business

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Employee arrested after deadly shooting outside South Loop business
Employee arrested after deadly shooting outside South Loop business 00:28

An employee at a business in the South Loop was taken into custody Friday night after Chicago police said another man was shot and killed during a struggle over the employee's gun.

Police said, around 9:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man who works at a business in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue got into an argument with a 31-year-old man.

The two began fighting when the employee pulled out a gun, and the two men began struggling over the firearm.

The gun went off, shooting the 31-year-old man in the head. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday morning, police said. Unconfirmed police dispatch reports indicated the man might be a security guard.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue