Man in custody after fatal shooting outside South Loop business

An employee at a business in the South Loop was taken into custody Friday night after Chicago police said another man was shot and killed during a struggle over the employee's gun.

Police said, around 9:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man who works at a business in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue got into an argument with a 31-year-old man.

The two began fighting when the employee pulled out a gun, and the two men began struggling over the firearm.

The gun went off, shooting the 31-year-old man in the head. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday morning, police said. Unconfirmed police dispatch reports indicated the man might be a security guard.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.