Man attacked with sharp object in downtown Chicago

A man was attacked with a sharp object in the heart of the Chicago Loop Sunday morning, police said.

At 9:18 a.m., the 34-year-old man was in a quarrel with another man outside in the first block of South State Street, between Madison and Monroe streets, when the second man attacked the first man with a sharp object, police said.

Police have not confirmed initial reports that described the object as a metal pipe.

Police said the victim suffered lacerations to his upper body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The suspected attacker was taken into custody, and charges were pending midday Sunday, police said.