Neighbors cut off from garages after owner blocks off Chicago alley that's technically private

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bizarre dispute has erupted over an alley in Humboldt Park that might be putting residents' safety at risk.

Those residents—a whole block's worth—say they are no longer able to access their own garages.

"Every lawyer, every person that's seen this was like, how can this even happen?" said Humboldt Park resident Matthew Butcher. "People very obviously had access and use of this alley for, again, decades at this point."

Three months after buying his Humboldt Park home, Butcher said a concrete barrier was moved into place overnight—blocking the alley to his parking spot and his neighbors' garages.

"This guy decided to take these steps to prevent everybody from having access to this alley that they've had for well over 30 years," Butcher said.

Unbeknownst to the neighbors, decades-old city records show the alley is actually "private," and was never designated as a public alley. The man city records document as the owner of the alley declined several requests for an interview, but could be seen repeatedly driving a forklift through CBS News Chicago's shot during the interview with Butcher.

The owner said he has paid property taxes on the alley and maintained it since 2017, and he said he told me he closed the alley because it was being abused by his neighbors.

"That particular position has put people who have lived in this community for decades—we're talking 30, 40-plus years—who now don't have access to the back of their house," said Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th).

Fuentes said she is also concerned about access for police and fire crews in the event of an emergency.

"What happens with individuals with disabilities? What happens if an emergency vehicle needs to go in?" Fuentes said. "All of these questions are extremely important when anyone is living on a residential block and sort of needs that particular support and easement access to an alley."

Butcher said the city has had to start picking up his garbage from the sidewalk.

"It is trespassing, I'm not, and I shouldn't be in a position where I'm worried about getting trespassing charges trying to take out my own trash," he said.

The resident who pays property taxes on the alley said he has never been contacted by the ward Office, but he would be willing to sit down and discuss possible solutions that would work for both sides.

"There seems to be a pretty direct legal path to getting this corrected," Butcher said, "but unfortunately, that's either thousands of dollars out of my pocket, my neighbor's pocket, or with the city trying to get it in front of a judge."

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it is currently investigating the legal status of the alley, and promises to be working towards a resolution.