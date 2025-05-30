96-year-old dies nearly a week after high-rise fire on Chicago's Near West Side

A 96-year-old woman died nearly a week after an apartment fire at a high-rise on Chicago's Near West Side on Thursday night.

A fire broke out inside a unit of West Point Plaza, a 21-story high-rise, in the 300 block of South Damen Avenue, on May 22, around 10:30 a.m.

Police said three people were taken to local hospitals with smoke inhalation.

The 96-year-old woman, identified as Viola Orr, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She died almost a week later.

A 92-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in good condition, and a 68-year-old woman was also listed in good condition.

Chicago fire officials ruled the cause of the fire was accidental.