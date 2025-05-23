96-year-old in serious condition after high-rise fire on Chicago's Near West Side

96-year-old in serious condition after high-rise fire on Chicago's Near West Side

96-year-old in serious condition after high-rise fire on Chicago's Near West Side

A 96-year-old woman was critically injured in an apartment fire on Chicago's Near West Side on Thursday night.

Chicago police said a fire broke out inside a unit of the building in the 300 block of South Damen Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

There was a large emergency response at West Point Plaza, a 21-story high-rise for seniors and adults with disabilities.

Police said three people were taken to local hospitals with smoke inhalation. The victims include a 96-year-old woman in critical condition, a 92-year-old woman in good condition, and a 68-year-old woman in good condition.

One person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.