Navy Pier stabbing suspect released without charges, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a suspect arrested after a stabbing at the Navy Pier beer garden over the weekend was released without charges overnight.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, who knew each other, got into an argument in the beer garden. The argument turned physical, and the 64-year-old man stabbed the 56-year-old man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he died. The older man was treated at the same hospital for a cut to his chest and taken into custody for a time before he was released without charges.

Neither man has been identified.

Chicago police did not offer further details about their decision to release the man.