1 man stabbed to death, another wounded in fight at Navy Pier Beer Garden

A man was stabbed to death Sunday evening in a fight at the Beer Garden at Navy Pier.

The attacker was also stabbed and seriously wounded.

Police said at 5:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man got into a quarrel with a 64-year-old man he knew. The fight turned physical, and the older man stabbed the younger man multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple lacerations to his upper body. He died at the hospital, police said.

The attacker suffered a laceration to his chest, and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

The attacker was also in police custody late Sunday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.