Navy Pier Marina set to open to Chicago boaters next month

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday will celebrate the new Navy Pier Marina, which officially opens to boaters next month.

The facility is Chicago's first transient marina, allowing boaters short-term docking at Navy Pier to stop by for lunch or dinner, or park their boats overnight. It also offers seasonal reservations to charter boats, boat clubs, and other commercial boaters.

It will also feature a two-story boater amenities building made from single-use shipping containers; housing the marina's office, ship's store, restrooms, showers, laundry, boater's lounge, bicycle repair station, and pet relief station.

The marina can accommodate boats up to 183 feet in length, and has 24-hour staffed surveillance.

The Navy Pier Marina officially opens on June 15, but boat slip reservations are already available online.

