Man and woman died of gunshot wounds in home at Naval Station Great Lakes

A man and a woman in their 30s, one of them a U.S. Navy member, were found shot to death at the Naval Station Great Lakes housing unit in Chicago's northern suburbs over the weekend.

Saturday morning, a large police presence was seen in the military housing neighborhood of the naval base off of Green Bay Road, and two body bags draped with American flags were seen outside a home.

Neighbors told CBS News Chicago they heard two bangs overnight and thought it might have been fireworks.

Monday morning, the Lake County Coroner's office said both victims suffered what appeared to be single gunshot wounds. The woman was a service member with the Navy.

Autopsies for both victims were scheduled for Tuesday. Neither victim's name has been released.