Death investigation underway at Naval Station Great Lakes housing unit

A death investigation is underway at the Naval Station Great Lakes housing unit in suburban North Chicago.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence in the military housing neighborhood, and two body bags draped with American flags outside a residence.

Neighbors told CBS News Chicago they heard two bangs overnight and thought it might have been fireworks.

Police have not confirmed details of the circumstance surrounding the investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.