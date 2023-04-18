Watch CBS News
For National Work Zone Awareness Week, drivers encouraged to slow down

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The orange cones are out for construction season and several departments are teaming up to urge you to slow down to protect workers.

This is National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tollway are asking drivers to be aware.

The message of the campaign is "you play a role in work zone safety. work with us." It's a reminder to slow down and pay special attention in work zones.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

