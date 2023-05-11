Watch CBS News
Celebrating National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week: Gabrielle Kisiah with Advocate Health Care
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is celebrating National Nurses Week by featuring just some of the many local frontline heroes providing outstanding care. 

Gabrielle Kisiah is a home health nurse with Advocate Health Care. Her coworkers describe her as a beacon of light, hope and healing for patients who need at-home healthcare. Kisiah's gentle compassion and open communication puts all of her patients at ease.

National Nurses Week: Clarissa Ramirez with Advocate South Suburban Hospital 00:54

Clarissa Ramirez is a nurse at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, specializing in heart disease. She says nursing has been her life's calling. Ramirez says while she can't change the world by herself, she can change one person's world by giving them the best care.

Rene Campos Briseno is a critical care nurse at Advocate Trinity Hospital in southeast Chicago. He says becoming a nurse was a dream come true for him family. His parents dreamed of better for their son. Campos is proud of his career and we salute him and all nurses for their outstanding work.

National Nurses Week: Rene Campos Briseno 00:18

Jerilyn Damiani is a nurse in the critical resource unit of Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. She works closely with victims of human trafficking. Damiani also educates and spreads awareness of the issue with team members, patients and the community to look for warning signs.

National Nurses Week: Jerilyn Damiani 00:25

Julie Slevin is a surgical nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan in Downers Grove. She is also the recipient of a nursing excellence award. Selvin says since she was a little girl, she has wanted to show compassion and help people.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 5:28 AM

