National Nurses Week: Geri Narsete-prevo

Geri Narsete-prevo is a nurse at Rush University Medical Center. She has worked in the labor and delivery unit for her entire 41-year nursing career! She was recently honored with the Magnet Nurse of the Year Award for leading her care team.
