National Night Out brings neighbors and police together

CHICAGO (CBS)-- National Night Out brings neighbors and police together to fight crime.

The South Side YMCA is among those hosting events Tuesday.

From 4 p.m. to 7p.m., all community members are invited for entertainment and food.

Congressman Brad Schneider is using National Night Out to honor some of the heroes who responded to the Highland Park shooting. A ceremony will take place at City Hall in North Chicago.

Schneider is honoring the North Chicago officers who arrested the parade shooter.

Schneider will be at the Highland Park night out event at 8 p.m.