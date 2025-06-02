Watch CBS News
White Sox hosting auditions for national anthem singer for August game. Here's how to enter.

By CBS Chicago Team

It's time to warm up those pipes, White Sox fans and aspiring vocalists.

The team is hosting auditions for singers to perform the national anthem at Rate Field on Aug.11.

Auditioners must submit a video online on the White Sox website to enter. 

Submissions must be no longer than two minutes and include an intro, including name, age, and hometown, as well as an explanation of why you want to perform the anthem.

The team asks that all audio be clean and free of background noise. Auditioners can also show some team pride with some White Sox gear. 

 The finalists will do live auditions at Rate Field on July 24.

 The winner will be chosen from a panel of judges, including CBS News Chicago's Jori Parys.  

