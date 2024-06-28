Chicago road closures for NASCAR, other events

CHICAGO (CBS) —This weekend, you'll have to battle more than the elements because several road closures and big events, including the Rolling Stones, the Pride Parade, and NASCAR, are coming to Chicago.

The city closed off part of Balbo Drive, from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive, Friday morning, and another section, Michigan to Columbus, will shut down at 7:00.

It's one way they're preparing for some big events, and there are signs not just promoting next weekend's NASCAR race but also warning people.

Re-routing notices are placed on bus stops along Michigan Avenue, but city leaders said they've reduced the setup and breakdown this year after taking notes in 2023.

They've cut the course build time from 25 days to 19.

This weekend, the course for the Pride Parade in North Halsted is also changing. It starts an hour earlier and is at a new location: Sheridan and Broadway.

CBS 2 spoke with some commuters about the changes along their route, and they said they were taking it in stride.

"I'm used to the city of Chicago and reroutes, so it's nothing new. Just take a different route. Sometimes, you have to go out of your way. But you have to do what you have to do," said Marenko Price.

"I think it's neat, you know? It brings more money for the city, so I'm all for it," said Robert Cardena.

Another big event to note: the Rolling Stones will take the stage at Soldier Field again this weekend on Sunday. Doors will open at 6:00, and showtime will be at 8:00.