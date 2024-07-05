Chicago counts down to green flag of second NASCAR street race in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes over Grant Park this weekend, and organizers on Friday hosted a series of events all over the city ahead of the two big races on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's festivities included Bubba's Block Party at Douglass Park on the West Side, hosted by driver Bubba Wallace, one of two Black drivers ever to win the NASCAR Cup series. The party featured food trucks, live performances from Twista and others, and even NASCAR racing simulators.

Meanwhile, Grant Park was buzzing with pre-race activity. The gates opened to the NASCAR box office on Friday afternoon, as a large group of fans rushed over to pick up their tickets for Saturday's and Sunday's races.

While that was happening, race teams were making their final preps for the weekend.

Some fans got an up-close look at that process as race cars were pushed down the street on their way to various inspections.

NASCAR fans were pumped for the weekend. One fan was especially excited to hear NASCAR is making an effort to reach and interact with different parts of the city.

"Oftentimes, the people on the West Side, they don't get to experience this, and to have that block party over there in Douglass Park, I think that's phenomenal for the city, and it says a lot about Chicago and NASCAR," Pamela Buchanan said.

Bubba's Block Party runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

The Xfinity Series Loop 110 starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

The NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.