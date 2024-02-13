Naked man attacking people in Chicago under observation at Advocate Lutheran

Naked man who attacked multiple people in Chicago under observation at Advocate Lutheran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: An investigation is underway at Lutheran General Hospital after a man broke free from his restraints and attacked at least three nurses.

CBS 2 has learned that one of them was treated in the emergency room.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend after attacking people in the city. There's a new video offering a glimpse into how the violence unfolded.

It's being described as a trail of violence that started in Norwood Park and continued here at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge...

A man was placed into custody by Chicago police for attacking multiple people and transported to the hospital where he attacked three nurses.

The apparent security lapse now raising concerns at the hospital.

In a cell phone video obtained by CBS 2, a disturbing scene unravels. A naked man attacked multiple people Saturday night in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Police said one of those victims fought back, hitting the 36-year-old man with a hammer.

The scene unfolded at the intersection of West Summerdale and Oketo Avenue at around 11:50 p.m.

When responding officers arrived, police said the man began to punch a squad car, leading officers to deploy a taser and place him into custody.

That man was transported here to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition early Sunday.

Sources tell CBS 2 that after undergoing surgery for his injuries, the man woke up and broke free from his restraints.

Described as 6"2' and 230 lbs, he proceeded to attack the female nurses treating him.

One of those nurses, according to sources, was at one point in a fetal position as the man brutally struck her.

It's unclear how the man was able to break free.

Representatives for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital sent a statement to CBS 2:

Violence against our teammates in any form is unacceptable. Healthcare professionals work around the clock to provide quality care to everyone who needs it, including patients under the supervision of law enforcement, and they deserve to do so in a safe environment. Out of respect for privacy, we cannot provide further details and direct all inquiries to local law enforcement.

Parkridge police also said they were investigating.

The 36-year-old man who has not yet been identified remains under observation at the hospital.

Charges in both incidents are still pending.