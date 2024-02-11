Attacker struck in head with hammer by victim in Chicago

Victim strikes attacker in head with hammer in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chaotic scene on Chicago's Northwest Side led police to tase a man who they say was attacking people late Saturday night in Norwood Park.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of West Summerdale and Oketo avenues. The block is full of families.

Police arrived just after 11:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls that a 36-year-old man was physically attacking multiple victims.

Police say one of those victims fought back and struck the man in the head with a hammer.

The attacker then turned his attention to responding officers where he began to punch a squad car, which then led officers on the scene to deploy a taser and place him into custody.

A neighbor told CBS 2 it appeared some teenagers were involved in the incident.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.