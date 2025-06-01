Musicians draw crowds on front porches in Chicago's Lakeview community

Local musicians turned front porches on Chicago's North Side into stages on Sunday afternoon.

With a ticket for the neighborhood music festival Porchfest, attendees got a map of the neighborhood houses where musicians were performing through the day and evening.

Visitors then walked around and checked out the shows at their leisure. An assortment of Chicago musicians performed at sites around West Lakeview — from the front porches of workers' cottages on residential blocks to the concrete space in front of the Athenaeum Center for Thought * Culture.

The ticket to the event also gave people discounts at local businesses.

The money raised supports the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

As the grownups performed, some enthusiastic youngsters on Wolfram Street also set up a lemonade stand.

Another Porchfest is set for Sunday, Aug. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., a short distance to the west in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.