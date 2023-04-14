Museum offering $25K for meteorite that crashed last week

$25K offered by museum for meteorite that crashed last week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $25,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can track down a meteorite that crashed last week.

It's believed the space rock landed right on the border of the U.S. and Canada in Maine - likely near the small town of Waite.

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum is offering the large reward for the first meteorite piece that weighs at least 2.2 pounds.

To give you an idea of what the meteorite might look like, here's a similar meteorite that was discovered in Antarctica by a scientist who works here in Chicago at the Field Museum.