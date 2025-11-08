Watch CBS News
Museum of Science and Industry kicking off holiday season with tree lighting Saturday

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Chicago's holiday season is kicking off at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

The museum's annual tree lighting and cultural festival is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Organizers will flip the switch on the museum's iconic four-story Grand Tree at 11 a.m. The Grand Tree will be featured among more than 50 twinkling holiday trees. 

This year's celebration will include live performances from local cultural organizations, hands-on activities, and more. 

You can buy tickets on the MSI website. 

