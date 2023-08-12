Watch CBS News
New construction fence mural unveiled at Obama Presidential Center site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People passing by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center will have a new mural to look at.

It was unveiled Friday morning on the fence along Stony Island.

A local artist along with 15 students from Dyett High School worked on it together for the past few months.

It's meant to highlight the importance of community, ownership, and opportunity on the south and west sides.

The Obama Presidential Center is set to open in 2025.

