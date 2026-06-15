$1,000 reward offered after mural honoring fallen Chicago police officers vandalized in West Lawn

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward after someone vandalized a mural honoring three fallen Chicago police officers on the city's Southwest Side on Monday.

The incident happened in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The mural depicts fallen Chicago police officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, and Enrique Martinez. Crime Stoppers said the mural was a "tribute to the sacrifice and service of a fallen member of law enforcement."

Fallen Chicago police officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, and Enrique Martinez are depicted in the vandalized mural in West Lawn. Cook County Crime Stoppers

The $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Crime Stoppers is advising the public not to attempt to apprehend any suspects, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-STOP (8767) or online at CPDTIP.com.