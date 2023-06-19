New mural created to highlight men's health

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just one day after Father's Day, a community health clinic is shining a light on the importance of men's health.

On Monday, Near North Health started work on a new mural at their South Side clinic. The project is part of a collaboration between patients, staff, and a local muralist.

While the art is meant to draw attention to the importance of health, wellness and community, creators said it also reflects the unique characteristics of the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhoods the clinic serves.

On the South Side today! Mural artist Damon Lamar Reed led staff of Near North Health & #MeridianHealth in painting his outdoor mural. It reflects the unique Kenwood-Oakland area & focuses on men’s health. https://t.co/98xwTjxaEr — Near North Health (@NearNorth_HSC) June 19, 2023