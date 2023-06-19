Watch CBS News
New mural created to highlight men's health

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just one day after Father's Day, a community health clinic is shining a light on the importance of men's health.

On Monday, Near North Health started work on a new mural at their South Side clinic. The project is part of a collaboration between patients, staff, and a local muralist.

While the art is meant to draw attention to the importance of health, wellness and community, creators said it also reflects the unique characteristics of the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhoods the clinic serves. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

