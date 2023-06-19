New mural created to highlight men's health
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just one day after Father's Day, a community health clinic is shining a light on the importance of men's health.
On Monday, Near North Health started work on a new mural at their South Side clinic. The project is part of a collaboration between patients, staff, and a local muralist.
While the art is meant to draw attention to the importance of health, wellness and community, creators said it also reflects the unique characteristics of the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhoods the clinic serves.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.