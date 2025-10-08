Chicago police warn of multiple vehicles damaged, burglarized in 3 South Side neighborhoods

Chicago police on Wednesday issued an alert after multiple cars were burglarized on the city's South Side.

Four burglaries were reported on Saturday and an unknown number of others on Tuesday during the morning hours in the South Chicago, Hegewisch, and South Deering neighborhoods.

Police said that in each incident, a group of thieves broke the windows of parked vehicles and rummaged through them for items to steal. Multiple vehicles on a block in Hegewisch were reported damaged.

Incident dates and locations:

9000 block of South Houston Avenue on Oct 4, at 4:10 a.m. - South Chicago

8900 block of South Houston Avenue on Oct 4, at 4:24 a.m. - South Chicago

13000 block of South Escanaba Avenue on Oct 4, at 10:30 a.m. - Hegewisch

12200 block of South Carondolet Avenue on Saturday, Oct 4, at 11:15 a.m. - South Deering

Between the 12900 and 13100 block of South Carondolet Avenue on Oct 7, at 3:30 a.m. - Multiple vehicles damaged – Hegewisch

Police only had a vague description of the suspects, but mentioned that they were possibly driving a white Hyundai Elantra and/or a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P252028.