Mass shooting leaves 5 people injured in Woodlawn, CFD sources say

Five people were injured following a mass shooting at a gas station in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Chicago Fire Department sources said that the victims were at a BP gas station in the 6600 block of South Stony Island when shots were fired.

Three of the victims self-transported to the Engine 63 firehouse for help. Crews rendered aid to the victims before they were taken to the hospital.

One of the other victims was found at Marquette and Stony, and another in the 1500 block of East 69th Place.

The ages and conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.