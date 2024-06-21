3 people shot during repass service at Salvation Army center in south Chicago suburbs

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were shot when gunmen opened fired during a service at a Salvation Army community center in Blue Island Friday afternoon

Blue Island police said a repass service was under way at the Salvation Army Cross Generations Worship & Community Center, at 2900 W. 127th St., for a young woman who had been shot and killed earlier in the week.

Around 3:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up, and multiple gunmen opened fire in the direction of the building, police said. One person at the service who had a concealed carry permit returned fire, police said.

Three people were wounded in the shooting—two with minor wounds, one with critical injuries, police said. All were taken to area hospitals.

The young woman's grandfather said the shots rang out all of a sudden in the middle of the service. He said he heard shots coming from everywhere around.

In the parking lot of the Salvation Army center, on Minnesota Avenue just off Francisco Avenue, a cluster of evidence markers were seen on the pavement—along with shattered glass in the entryway.

A woman who works at a nearby daycare said everyone was safe there, but she heard as many as 10 gunshots—and two men running down an alley trying to hide. The daycare employee said she also heard there was a car full of bullet holes on the street.

Meanwhile, a nearby car dealership, Napleton Lincoln, was locked down. A representative of the dealership said rounds came through, but did not hit anything.

Some of the victims were brought to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where public safety staffers were seen at the emergency entrance.

It was not yet known late Friday whether the shooting was retaliatory in nature.

Police said the investigation was ongoing early Friday evening, and they were pursuing the shooters.