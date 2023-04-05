Driver loses control of car, damages multiple parked vehicles on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple cars are damaged after a crash on the city's Near South Side Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Chicago police say a 37-year-old man was driving when he lost control of his car and struck multiple parked vehicles.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition with an injury to the head.

He was issued citations for driving on revoked license and failure to reduce speed.

No other injuries were reported.