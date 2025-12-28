One person killed after 2 helicopters crash in Hammonton, NJ

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after two helicopters collided and crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey Sunday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Hammonton Police Department said two helicopters crash-landed near Basin Road and White Horse Pike in Atlantic County.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter were involved in the deadly collision near Hammonton Municipal Airport. The helicopters collided mid-air and only the pilots were on board each aircraft, according to the FAA.

One of the helicopters was "engulfed in flames," according to a statement from Hammonton Police.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Hammonton Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. A preliminary incident report will be posted within the next business day by the FAA.

In a statement the NTSB said the agency is looking into the "inflight collision." Once the wreckage from the scene is documented, the aircrafts "will be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation."

The agency's investigation will focus on three areas including "the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment." A preliminary report by the NTSB is expected within 30 days of the incident.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency crews continue to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story.