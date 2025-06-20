Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police, fire investigate multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened at the intersection of 31st Street and Lowe Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 9 a.m.

Video of the scene showed multiple vehicles damaged. 

At least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. Information about that person's condition was not released.

One of the involved vehicles even broke the fence at Humbert Park.

It is unclear what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if any other injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.