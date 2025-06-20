Chicago police, fire investigate multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport neighborhood

Chicago police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened at the intersection of 31st Street and Lowe Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 9 a.m.

Video of the scene showed multiple vehicles damaged.

At least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. Information about that person's condition was not released.

One of the involved vehicles even broke the fence at Humbert Park.

It is unclear what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if any other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.