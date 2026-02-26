Man charged with killing 2 men while fleeing armed robbery of Little Village jewelry store in November

A man has been charged with shooting and killing two men following a jewelry store robbery last November in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Muhammad Thomas Chicago Police

Muhammad Thomas, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, and one count of burglary.

Police said, shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Thomas robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in the 3800 block of West 26th Street.

While fleeing the scene, he got into a fight with two men and shot both of them. Both victims, 25-year-old Luis Alamo and 63-year-old Faustino Alamo Dominguez, both of Berwyn, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said Thomas was arrested on Tuesday in St. Louis, and was extradited back to Chicago.

He also has been charged with shooting and seriously injuring a 26-year-old man in the 1700 block of West Maypole Avenue on July 28, 2023, and with an armed robbery in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road on July 16, 2024.