'Mozart Immersive' experience coming to Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A venue on the near North Side is using new technology to explore music that's centuries old.

The Lighthouse ArtsSpace Chicago is preparing for a new project called Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius.

Visitors can listen to Mozart's music while being surrounded by 18th century scenery and some other dream-like imagery. It replaces a similar project inspired by Vincent van Gogh. The premier is set for March 10th. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

