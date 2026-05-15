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Over 300 homes participating in Mount Prospect Garage Sale this weekend

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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More than 300 homes are set to participate in a village-wide garage sale this weekend in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The village-wide sale is held every year. This year more 315 homes have registered to participate as of Friday. They're all mapped out online

You can also pick up two-sided printed maps at the BP Amoco gas station at 1625 E. Euclid Ave., The 7-11 gas station at 630 W. Rand Road, Central Community Center at 1000 W. Central Road, Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate at 1 W. Prospect Avenue and Recplex Recreation Complex at 420 W. Dempster Street.

The village said the annual sale has been drawing thousands of shoppers from across the region since 1993. The sale begins Friday, May 15 and lasts through Sunday, May 17. 

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