Mount Greenwood community remembers CPD Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso is planned for next Thursday. On Saturday Mount Greenwood gathered to honor him with a vigil.

Blue ribbons honoring the officer surrounded the park and earlier Saturday the parking lot was full of first responders, their families and community members. They all gave up their Saturday afternoon to honor an officer who gave everything.

"Today we gather to honor, to remember a hero," said 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea.

Most in Mount Greenwood never met him, but they all know him--CPD Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso.

"I know that he believed in something bigger than himself. He believes in justice. He believed in community," said one CPD member.

"He was like so many officers that live on your block or coach your child's little league team, that volunteer up at the school," said O'Shea.

The Chicago community is home to many first responders and understands service and sacrifice.

"Young officers dying in the line of duty, it's just heartbreaking," said one attendee.

"You don't really realize the position that all of the officers put themselves in when they just go to work every day," said Rita Muench.

Officer Vasquez Lasso went to work on Wednesday--and never came home. A call for a domestic dispute in Gage Park led to a shooting and the loss of the officer's life.

"We honor him for his courage, for his service to our city and for being so selfless in responding to help others," said one CPD member.

The least a community can do is give up a Saturday afternoon for an officer they never met but will never forget.

"I think we did know Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso," said O'Shea.

Officer Vasquez Lasso leaves behind his wife and family. He was 32 years old.

March 16 would have marked his fifth year with the Chicago Police Department.