Moultrie County man charged with stabbing man to death in Lovington

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

LOVINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – A Moultrie County man is charged in the stabbing death of another man inside a residence in Lovington back in September.

Matthew E. Nation, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Lovington Police Department, according to Illinois State Police.

On Sept. 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, around 3:30 a.m. where they located a man, 54, with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.   

An investigation by ISP identified Nation as the suspect. 

Moultrie County State's Attorney's Office presented its case before a grand jury that approved a four-count indictment for first-degree murder against Nation. 

Nation is being held at the Moultrie County jail on a $250,000, 10% to apply bond.

No further information was immediately available. 

December 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

