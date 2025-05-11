2 men rescued after motorized canoe tips over on Fox River in Elgin, Illinois

This story should serve as a reminder for anyone planning to get into a boat on the water this summer to first put on a life vest.

Two men in Elgin, Illinois, northwest of Chicago were wearing their flotation devices when their motorized canoe tipped over on then Fox River Sunday morning.

Rescue crews pulled the men to safety in a safe area of the river so they could be helped to shore.

One of the men, Charlie Daniels, said he and his friend realized they were in trouble when they felt their canoe start to sink.

"It appears that the motor was a little too heavy for the boat," Daniels said, "so when we started out — we went around and gave it some gas — the rear of the motor of the canoe went down, water started coming over the back, and then it was game over."

Paramedics checked out Daniel's friend, who was cold after taking an icy plunge. But he was expected to be fine.