Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Buffalo Grove, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Buffalo Grove Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on northbound Arlington Heights Road at Plum Grove Circle.

Buffalo Grove police said that officers arrived on the scene, where the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a sedan.

Officers aided the motorcyclist before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police identified him as 24-year-old Rane Pyter of Schaumburg.

The driver of the sedan was evaluated at the scene and released.

A portion of Arlington Heights Road was shut down for about four hours.

No citations or charges were issued. Police said the sedan driver is cooperating.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Buffalo Grove Police Department's traffic unit, with assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.