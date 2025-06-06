Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Buffalo Grove, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Buffalo Grove Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on northbound Arlington Heights Road at Plum Grove Circle.

Buffalo Grove police said that officers arrived on the scene, where the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a sedan.

Officers aided the motorcyclist before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police identified him as 24-year-old Rane Pyter of Schaumburg.

The driver of the sedan was evaluated at the scene and released.

A portion of Arlington Heights Road was shut down for about four hours.

No citations or charges were issued. Police said the sedan driver is cooperating.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Buffalo Grove Police Department's traffic unit, with assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.