Motorcyclist dead after being ejected from bike during crash near Gurnee, Illinois

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Saturday morning in unincorporated Gurnee.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said just before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Route 45 of Dada Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old man of Grayslake, was heading northbound on Route 45.

A witness reported that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash and temporarily lost control on the wet pavement before regaining it.

The office said he then continued north past Dada Drive but failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway properly.

The motorcyclist crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit a southbound 2005 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 69-year-old man of Lake Villa, and was thrown from the bike and suffered critical injuries.

Deputies performed life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist, who was then taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Nissan driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, the office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.