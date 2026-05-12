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Motorcyclist killed after colliding with trailer in Oswego, Illinois, identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Oswego, Illinois, over the weekend was identified on Tuesday. 

The crash happened on Saturday around 1:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road.

Initial reports say the victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Stone Antrim of Oswego, was traveling eastbound on Route 34 when he hit an enclosed trailer being towed by a van. 

According to police, the van was also traveling eastbound and was attempting to make a lawful right turn into a driveway with a turn signal activated when the crash occurred.

Police say preliminary findings from an autopsy performed on Monday indicate that the victim suffered multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision. They say toxicology samples were collected and are undergoing analysis at a national forensic laboratory.

Witnesses also reported seeing multiple motorcyclists riding together at a high rate of speed in the area before the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing pending completion of the traffic crash reconstruction report. 

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