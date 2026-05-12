Motorcyclist killed after colliding with trailer in Oswego, Illinois, identified

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Oswego, Illinois, over the weekend was identified on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Saturday around 1:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road.

Initial reports say the victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Stone Antrim of Oswego, was traveling eastbound on Route 34 when he hit an enclosed trailer being towed by a van.

According to police, the van was also traveling eastbound and was attempting to make a lawful right turn into a driveway with a turn signal activated when the crash occurred.

Police say preliminary findings from an autopsy performed on Monday indicate that the victim suffered multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision. They say toxicology samples were collected and are undergoing analysis at a national forensic laboratory.

Witnesses also reported seeing multiple motorcyclists riding together at a high rate of speed in the area before the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing pending completion of the traffic crash reconstruction report.