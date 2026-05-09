20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Oswego, Illinois, police say

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in suburban Oswego on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road for the crash around 1:42 p.m. The motorcyclist was unconscious and was receiving CPR when officers arrived.

They took over medical care until paramedics arrived and took the victim, identified as a 20-year-old man, to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday, police said.

Initial reports say the victim was traveling eastbound on Route 34 when he hit an enclosed trailer being towed by a van. According to the police, the van was also traveling eastbound and was attempting to make a right turn into a driveway when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger in the van were not hurt, police said.

Route 34 was closed between Wolf Road and Boulder Hill Pass for four hours for crash reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation pending completion of the traffic crash reconstruction report.