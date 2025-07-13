Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into in embankment in Geneva, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday morning in Geneva, Illinois.

Geneva police said that shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers, along with the Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Geneva and Batavia fire departments, responded to the crash on Fabyan Parkway on Geneva's far west side. Passing motorists spotted the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated the motorcyclist, driven by a 39-year-old Sycamore man, was traveling west on Fabyan Parkway between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads when it veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic and hit an embankment on the south side of the road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Fabyan Parkway has since been reopened to traffic.

Geneva Police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Kane County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the accident.

The Geneva Emergency Management Agency and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted during the investigation.

