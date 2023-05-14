This Mother's Day, mothers of missing people aren't giving up hope

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Mother's Day, some mothers share a common thread of grief – their children have all gone missing without a trace in our area.

The moms are marking yet another Mother's Day with heartache.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported Sunday, the moms are suing Mother's Day to remind the community that they have not given up on their quest to find their missing children – despite the cases having remained unsolved.

Karen Phillips - the mother of missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles - was among those who gathered in Daley Plaza Sunday - marking the day with flowers and balloons from activists.

But what she wanted, like others who attended, was answers in her daughters open case.

It has been more than four years since Coles vanished. Coles was three months pregnant at the time.

Her last known movements were captured on surveillance footage released by Chicago Police.

Since then, no new tips have surfaced.

It is a situation LaShann Walker knows all too well.

Her daughter, Diamond Bynum, and grandson, King Walker, went missing more than eight years ago while visiting a relative's home in Gary, Indiana.

Walker said she has hit a dead end with law enforcement - claiming they have not been as aggressive with the search as they should.

"It's still hard every day. It's been going on for five years. The police apparently not doing enough. We've asked the FBI to step in - we haven't heard anything from them yet," said Phillips. "So I'm just here begging for somebody to give me any type of information on my daughter."

"It's a very hurtful feeling - it's painful – because it's like they don't care, and they don't matter," Walker said. "I don't understand. Children - their lives matter.

While the cases have remained widely cold these families are still holding on to hope.

They urge anyone who has seen anything or has come across a tip in either of the cases to contact police.