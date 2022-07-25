New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven years after he vanished, activists asking for your help finding a missing a Gary, Indiana boy.
King Walker was two years old when he vanished from his home in Gary, Indiana. A new picture created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing what he would look like at age eight.
Walker may have been with his aunt Diamond Bynum -- who is also missing.
