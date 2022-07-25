Watch CBS News
Local News

New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker
New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven years after he vanished, activists asking for your help finding a missing a Gary, Indiana boy.

New image released to for missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker 00:49

King Walker was two years old when he vanished from his home in Gary, Indiana. A new picture created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing what he would look like at age eight.

Walker may have been with his aunt Diamond Bynum -- who is also missing.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.