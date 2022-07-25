New picture released to help find missing Gary, Indiana child King Walker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven years after he vanished, activists asking for your help finding a missing a Gary, Indiana boy.

King Walker was two years old when he vanished from his home in Gary, Indiana. A new picture created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing what he would look like at age eight.

Walker may have been with his aunt Diamond Bynum -- who is also missing.

INDIANA CHILD STILL #MISSING 7 YEARS LATER

King Walker was only 2 years old when he vanished from his home in #Gary, #Indiana on July 25, 2015. King may be in the company of his aunt, Diamond Bynum, who is also reported missing. https://t.co/hre3RyNSXG pic.twitter.com/qSWKOwBu2O — NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 25, 2022